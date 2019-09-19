× 14-year-old boy identified as victim in southeast Denver shooting

DENVER — A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred Wednesday in southeast Denver.

On Thursday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Treaujalaune Lornes was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center after being transported from the 1700 block of South Monaco Parkway Wednesday evening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Police have not provided information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.