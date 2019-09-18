× Young Denver mother killed in hit-and-run crash

DENVER – A young woman is dead, her husband is badly hurt and their two little girls are now left to grow up without their mother after a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Shayla Espinoza died in the crash and her husband, Josh, was seriously hurt.

Two people in the other vehicle ran away from the scene. Denver police are still looking for them.

“I don’t understand why somebody could do that,” said Taylor Davis, Josh’s daughter and Shayla’s stepdaughter. “They were good people. Shayla’s a good person. My dad’s a good person. It’s not fair that this happened to them.”

Davis now lives in Texas. She and her family rushed to Denver as soon as her father was awake and told her what happened.

“He was one of the first people who called me and all he could tell me was he’s sorry,” Davis told FOX31. “He needed me to be there for him and to help him.”

That’s exactly what Davis is doing. She’s helping to take care of her younger sisters, Nova and Isabella.

“Shayla had so much love for everyone,” Davis said. “And I just want to make sure those girls feel that everyday.

Davis described Shayla as a family-oriented.

“Her main priority was always my dad and the girls. She loved to do new things…the park and the zoo,” Davis said.

Davis is getting a lot of support from her family and neighbors, who are doing everything they can to help, including cooking meals.

The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with their expenses.