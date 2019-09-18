The laser that does it all

Do you want to look 10 to 15 years younger with a simple procedure then you want to visit the Natural Place. The Q Switch Fractional Laser takes care of wrinkles, scars, tightening and pigment lessions.  It can also be used for tattoo removal  and stretch marks. All  with little to no downtime. Watch the segment to see the before and after pictures and see how one client had such great results she ditched her makeup. Call 303-404-0255 or go to MedSpaBroomfield.com for more information. Get three consecutive treatments for $1500 or choose one area for $500. If you call today you can get a teeth whitening system to take home.

