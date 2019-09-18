Temperatures hit 80s again Thursday before weekend cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be partly cloudy skies along the Front Range on Wednesday night with mostly dry conditions.

Thursday will be another warm day in Denver with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Most spots will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Cooler, fall-like weather moves in Friday as a cold front moves through. High temperatures will drop to the 70s through the weekend. Winds will be gusty on Friday with an isolated storm chance.

Temperatures again will see a big cool down next week with another storm system that brings Denver a chance of rain on Tuesday.

