Some Aurora residents concerned about new oil well sites near neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Homeowners in Aurora have mixed opinions as more oil well sites are proposed. The newest sites are just feet from residential developments on the eastern edge of the city.

Some are OK with the distance that separates the wells from homes, while others say the wells are still too close.

“I think it’s unhealthy. I think it places children, families, schools at risk of like some real, long-term, detrimental health effects," said Aimee Potter, a resident against the well sites.

Others in the area feel similarly.

“If we had known, we would not have purchased our home here," said Edith Henke, who also lives nearby.

In recent years, well sites have popped up all around the new developments off East Sixth Avenue in Aurora. A proposal for another well is in the works.

“Seems like the deal is done and corporations win over the working class and people that live in these communities," Potter said.

Aurora's City Council has to approve any new sites, which is why residents have taken their thoughts to the source. People have submitted all types of comments to the city; some are for the well sites and others are against it.

One comment said, “I am 100% for this economic growth in the area."

The city of Aurora sent the following response on Wednesday:

"We certainly understand the concerns of residents regarding oil and gas development in Aurora. For every oil and gas development in the city, including this one, property owners in the surrounding area are notified about the impending development and provided with an opportunity to comment. At the same time, each development is required to adhere to the rigorous standards dictated in the operator agreement approved by the city earlier this year, including air quality standards and other mitigation measures. These agreements represent a continued effort to ensure significant protections for the community while balancing the rights of mineral rights owners."

The city has more information about oil and gas drilling -- as well as the comment process -- on its website.