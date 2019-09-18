Problem Solvers help Arvada woman get roof repaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Arvada woman Tammy Gallagher says she went three years without her roof being repaired after paying $11,000 to a subcontractor that went out of business.

“I just want to make sure my house is safe," she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to business owner Dan Cupit of Professional Roofing Education to see if he could help, even though he was not responsible for providing the repairs. He quickly stepped in to help Gallagher.

“It’s the right thing to do," Cupit said.

The Problem Solvers also reached out to RTP Roofing, which will provide the labor needed to fix the roof for free.

Gallagher says Cupit’s sense of responsibility and respect for customers means the world to her and she's happy she contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

"I’m so grateful to you and your team. In the end, it’s all about helping people and doing what’s right," she said.