Police: Juvenile dead after shooting in southeast Denver

Posted 10:34 pm, September 18, 2019, by

DENVER — A juvenile male has died following a shooting in southeast Denver.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said via Twitter that it was investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of South Monaco Parkway. About 10:20 p.m., DPD said the victim had died.

The juvenile’s name and age have not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Police did not provide information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Google Map for coordinates 39.685540 by -104.912582.

