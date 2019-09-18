× Police: Juvenile dead after shooting in southeast Denver

DENVER — A juvenile male has died following a shooting in southeast Denver.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said via Twitter that it was investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of South Monaco Parkway. About 10:20 p.m., DPD said the victim had died.

The juvenile’s name and age have not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Police did not provide information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.