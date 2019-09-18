McNay Fire in Larimer County now 100% contained

The McNay Fire. Credit: Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The McNay Fire burning in the Red Feather Lakes area of Larimer County is 100% contained, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, smoke will still be visible from the interior of the burn area.

Seventeen personnel will be at the scene Thursday.

The fire burned at least 542 acres. There have been no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

The fire started Sunday when a truck fire spread to surrounding vegetation.

