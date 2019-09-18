× Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo.– A man was injured in a shooting involving officers in Westminster on Wednesday morning near 71st Avenue and Hooker Street.

Police say a SWAT team was serving a search warrant at the location at around 5:45 a.m. when they encountered a man with a handgun.

At some point during the encounter, a man was shot by police. The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Hooker Street is closed from 71st Avenue to 72nd Avenue.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.