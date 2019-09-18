× Man killed in East Colfax shooting identified

DENVER — The man who died following a shooting near East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street Sunday night has been identified as 23-year-old Omar Noor.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Wednesday that following the shooting, Noor was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

The Denver Police Department believes a number of people witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.