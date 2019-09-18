× Man arrested in Aurora for sexual assault on a child

AURORA, Colo. — A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a man for sexual assault on a child and there might be more victims, the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday.

Jamie Phillips, 25, was arrested Friday after an investigation by Aurora’s Colorado internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, with assistance from the Brighton Police Department.

Phillips was arrested for sexual assault on a child and internet sexual exploitation.

Police said they are not aware of any jobs or positions held by Phillips that would have put him in direct contact with minors.

Because of the nature of the crime, which was not released, police said there could be more unreported victims.

Anyone who was in contact with Phillips in an attempt to make them a victim, or if anyone is a victim of Phillips, or if anyone knows of a possible victim is asked to call police at 303-739-6109.