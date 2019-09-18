Major League Lacrosse Championship Weekend in Denver

It's the first time in the league's nineteen-year history that the championship game will be played in Denver.  Four teams will play in the semifinals on October 4th on the University of Denver campus.  The two winning teams will play in the MLL Championship Game on October 6th at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

MLL will also be hosting the 2019 MLL Honors ceremony on October 5th

MLL Event Details: 

When: October 4th - 6th

  • Semifinals @ University of Denver - October 5th
  • MLL Honors @ TBA – October 5th
  • Championship Game @ DSG - October 6th

 

Where: Denver, Colorado

  • Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
