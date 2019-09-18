Major League Lacrosse Championship Weekend in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first time in the league's nineteen-year history that the championship game will be played in Denver. Four teams will play in the semifinals on October 4th on the University of Denver campus. The two winning teams will play in the MLL Championship Game on October 6th at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

MLL will also be hosting the 2019 MLL Honors ceremony on October 5th

MLL Event Details:

When: October 4th - 6th

Semifinals @ University of Denver - October 5th

MLL Honors @ TBA – October 5th

Championship Game @ DSG - October 6th

Where: Denver, Colorado