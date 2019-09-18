× Lot in Union Station North sells for $12M to developer planning more apartments

DENVER — One of the few parcels in Union Station North that hasn’t already been redeveloped has sold to a company planning to bring more apartments to the heavily residential neighborhood.

Chicago-based developer CA Ventures paid $12 million last week for the 0.89-acre 2980 Huron St. parcel, according to public records. That works out to $308 a square foot for the land.

The property has a 31,875-square-foot warehouse on it. Broker Patrick Henry, who represented the buyer and seller in the deal, said the structure hasn’t been used for at least four years.

CA Ventures did not respond to requests for comment. But Henry, who recently left Unique Properties to work on his own under the name HRE Holdings, told BusinessDen the company plans to develop a 13-story apartment building.

“The property has incredible views,” he said. “It’s kind of one of the last parcels in that area that’s left.”

