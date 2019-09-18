Lion cub makes his public debut at the Denver Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A lion cub born on July 25 made his public debut at the Denver Zoo Wednesday.

The cub is the ninth lion to join the pride at the zoo.

“Lions are a very charismatic, iconic species. They’re on our logo. They’re a very popular species here," said Jake Kubie, the communications director for the zoo.

The cub was conceived and born at the Denver Zoo.

“He was born to mom Neliah and dad Tobias as part of the species survival program, which we participate in," said Kubie.

Depending on weather, guests will be able to see the cub between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily.

The zoo is asking the public for input on what to name the cub. The options are: Meru, Moremi and Tatu.

To vote for your favorite, visit the Denver Zoo's website.