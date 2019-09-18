Light the Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join 10-Thousand people and lanterns lighting up the night at Washington Park for the yearly "Night the Light Event" that raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals will emcee the event, Sept. 26th! Each person will hold a lantern, the yellow lantern is for people walking in memory of a loved one. The red lanterns symbolize anyone wanting to see the end of cancer and the white lanterns are for Survivors and anyone fighting cancer.