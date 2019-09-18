Highs in the 80s until a windy cold front arrives Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs will stay in the 80s until the next cold front arrives on Friday.

It will be 82 Wednesday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. We'll see sunshine giving way to a 10% chance of a gusty afternoon thunderstorm.

The normal high right now is 78.

The mountains will start sunny with a 10-20% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

A dip in the jet stream delivers a cold front on Friday along with gusty wind. Highs will drop into the 70s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

We'll see a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Friday.

Saturday starts sunny with a 10% chance of a thunderstorm. Sunday looks dry and sunny. Overnight lows this weekend dip into the 40s.

The first official day of Fall arrives Monday. It looks sunny and dry.

