Hancock, city leaders to push for $15-an-hour minimum wage in Denver

September 18, 2019

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders plan to announce a push to set minimum wage pay for workers in Denver at $15 an hour by 2021.

Hancock and Councilwoman at-large Robin Kniech are leading the proposal, which will need to be approved by the Denver City Council.

On Jan. 1, the statewide minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour. Previously, cities and counties could not set minimum wages above the statewide rate.

But a new law approved this year by the state legislature allows cities and counties to set their own rates.

If the proposal is approved, there would be a wage increase on Jan. 1 with a second increase to $15 an hour in 2021. The increase would affect more than 100,000 workers, the mayor’s office said.

Hancock and Kniech will announce more details of the plan at a news conference on Thursday morning.

