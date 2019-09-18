Drunk driver in fatal Denver I-70 crash gets 10 years

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in Colorado prison for a 2018 drunken-driving crash that killed a truck driver on Interstate 70 northeast of downtown Denver.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Wednesday that 28-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda had pleaded guilty in July to one count of vehicular homicide.

He was sentenced Friday by District Court Judge Michael J. Vallejos.

Zamarripa-Castaneda, who is from Mexico, was charged in a March 3, 2018 crash that killed 57-year-old truck driver John Anderson, of Lone Tree. It occurred on I-70 near the Brighton Boulevard exit.

McCann says Zamarripa-Castaneda was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zamarripa-Castaneda fled the scene of the accident. He surrendered to authorities days later.

