Doors Open Denver: Get a tour of the city’s most unique architecture for free this weekend

DENVER– This weekend you will be able to check out some of Denver’s most unique architecture for free.

The event is called “Doors Open Denver” and it’s sponsored by the Denver Architecture Foundation.

On Wednesday morning, we got a behind-the-scenes look at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion.

If there is a building or skyscraper you have always wanted to check out, this may be your weekend to do so.

There will be more than 50 places around the city that you can see anytime this weekend and there will also be tours available. Here's a full list of the locations.