Convicted sex offender who received controversial sentence back in jail

DENVER — A Centennial man who received a 45-day sentence for a sex crime is back in the Denver jail on a probation violation.

Jared Bates pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault as part of a plea deal.

His victim, Maria Crow, was expecting Bates to receive a three-year prison sentence. Instead, Denver District Court Judge John Madden gave Bates a 45-day sentence and five years of probation.

Crow said she was raped while unconscious.

Crow said last month that Bates failed to register as a convicted sex offender on the state registry. Bates later registered.

Bates could face a probation revocation hearing that could lead to additional time in jail.