Convicted sex offender who received controversial sentence back in jail

Posted 10:18 am, September 18, 2019, by

DENVER — A Centennial man who received a 45-day sentence for a sex crime is back in the Denver jail on a probation violation.

Jared Bates pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault as part of a plea deal.

His victim, Maria Crow, was expecting Bates to receive a three-year prison sentence. Instead, Denver District Court Judge John Madden gave Bates a 45-day sentence and five years of probation.

Crow said she was raped while unconscious.

Crow said last month that Bates failed to register as a convicted sex offender on the state registry. Bates later registered.

Bates could face a probation revocation hearing that could lead to additional time in jail.ES.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.