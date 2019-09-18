Community helps local charity organization after trailer stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The community is coming together to help a metro-area charity group that recently had a trailer stolen.

On Tuesday morning, a trailer belonging to Lakewood-based nonprofit Joy's Kitchen was in the Westwoods Community Church parking lot when someone stole it.

Joy's Kitchen delivers food to hungry people in the Denver area. Its leaders say they help more than 1,000 families each month.

Expensive tools were inside the stolen trailer.

On Wednesday, the owners of Contractors Supply, Inc. donated $3,000 worth of tools to the nonprofit.

“I do believe in karma,” said owner Chris Zobolas. “God has blessed me. I’m happy to bless others, if I can."

The founder of Joy’s Kitchen says an anonymous donor is also donating a new trailer.