Boulder police investigating suspicious incident after woman suffers memory gap

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado student suffered a memory gap spanning several hours last month and might have been assaulted, the Boulder Police Department said Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman said she had been drinking with friends, but when she woke up, police say it is believed she had been pepper-sprayed.

On Aug. 28, police responded to Boulder Community Health as the woman believed she had been assaulted.

The woman was drinking with friends at a home near University Hill. About 12:30 a.m., she was walking home but got lost and disoriented.

She called friends for help, but they were unsuccessful in guiding her home.

The friends traced her cellphone to 10th Street and Cascade Avenue, but the woman wasn’t there. Her cellphone was on the ground next to one of her shoes.

About 2:40 a.m., the woman was seen on a surveillance camera at Broadway and Alpine Avenue. And at 7:30 a.m., police said the woman woke up inside a stranger’s apartment and was asked to leave.

Police said the people living in the apartment near Broadway and Cedar Avenue did not harm her and didn’t know how she got in.

The woman then called police and went to the hospital.

“We’ve had issues before where people have blacked out for various reasons, but until we can determine what may have caused that memory lapse, we’re treating it as a possible crime,” police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said.

The woman is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie, shorts and flip-flops.

Police are waiting lab reports to determine if she was sexually assaulted or if she took something that would cause a memory gap.

Anyone who might have seen or had contact with the woman is asked to call police at 303-441-4484.