6 cases of vaping-related lung illness reported in Colorado, 4 people hospitalized

DENVER — Colorado has six reported cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping, and four hospitalizations.

Each Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides an update on the vaping and lung illness website, according to a news release form the department.

“As our outbreak report shows, this illness is affecting mostly young Coloradans who reported vaping either marijuana, nicotine or both,” said Dr. Daniel Shodell, deputy director of Disease Control and Environmental Epidemiology, in the release. “Our advice has not changed: We want people to quit vaping until we have a clear understanding of what is causing this illness.”

As of Sept. 12, 380 cases of the lung illness have been reported from 36 states and one U.S. territory. At least six people have died.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the following recommendations for people, according to the release:

The best way to protect yourself against vaping-related illness is to stop vaping.

People who vape should be on the lookout for symptoms: shortness of breath or trouble breathing, chest pain, cough, fatigue, and possible fever.

People should not buy vaping products off the street, modify vaping products, or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

Parents should talk to their kids, especially teens, about the risks and dangers of vaping. Free resources are available to help parents talk to their kids at tobaccofreeco.org

People who think they may have been sickened by any vaping product should contact their doctor, local health department, or poison control at 1-800-222-1222.