We just experienced the full harvest moon last Friday now it's time for Pueblo's Harvest Celebration. The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 25th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We had Mo Montgomery on with the Culinary Arts Program at Pueblo Community College.

To buy single day tickets or three day passes go to Festival.PuebloChamber.org. Kids 12 and under and active military with ID get in free!