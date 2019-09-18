× 2 found shot dead at Mount Lindo Cemetery identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two men who were found shot to death at Mount Lindo Cemetery have been identified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the two were identified as 22-year-old Ryan Rees and 19-year-old Tyler Swindler.

The sheriff’s office said people were walking near the cemetery in the 5900 block of South Turkey Creek Road in the Jefferson County foothills when the bodies were found.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the deaths.

Investigators have determined a third party was not involved and there is no threat to the public.