When to expect the first freeze in your Colorado community

DENVER -- Some parts of Colorado have already experienced their first freeze of the season. However, other areas will likely have to wait at least one month before a hard freeze occurs.

Many mountain locations usually have their first freeze in September. The first freeze generally arrives in October for Interstate 25 corridor locations like Denver and Colorado Springs. The average date for Grand Junction's first freeze is Nov. 1.

The date of the first freeze varies from year to year. Below are the average dates for the first hard freeze (less than 28 degrees):

  • Aspen: Sept. 21
  • Colorado Springs: Oct. 1
  • Craig: Sept. 23
  • Crested Butte: Sept. 4
  • Denver: Oct. 7
  • Grand Junction: Nov. 1
  • Gunnison: Sept. 11
  • Silverton: Sept. 1
  • Steamboat: Sept. 7

In 2018, Denver's first hard freeze occurred Oct. 13.

