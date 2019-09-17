Warm Tuesday with temps in the mid-80s as windy storm system approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A dip in the jet stream Tuesday will deliver a chance for mountain rain, snow and/or thunderstorms and breezy conditions across Colorado.

It's the first of two windy storm systems this week.

Wind gusts above treeline Tuesday between 20 to 50 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be around 15-30 miles per hour at lower elevations.

Front Range highs reach 86 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Skies start sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon gusty thunderstorms.

The mountains start partly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of rain/snow/t-storms as the day wears on. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and low 70s.

Another dip in the jet arrives on Friday with another round of rain/snow/t-storm chances and wind. Chances across the Front Range increase to 20%. Highs fall into the upper 70s.

Saturday-Sunday stay in the 70s with sunshine and dry conditions.

