Trailer stolen from Lakewood church that serves thousands of hungry locals

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A nonprofit in Lakewood is pleading for those who stole its trailer to return it.

“The person that stole this came into a church and stole,” said Kathy Stanley, the founder of Joy’s Kitchen.

The trailer was parked in the Westwoods Community Church parking lot when someone went through a relatively extensive process to steal it Tuesday morning.

The trailer was chained to a tree.

It also has messages plastered across it. On the back, one reads: "Feed My People – Jesus."

“On the side of the trailer was a Mother Teresa quote and the other side was, 'Be the somebody that you want somebody to be every day,’” Stanley said.

Every day, Stanley and her 80-year-old father use this trailer to help fight local starvation.

They started a nonprofit, Joy’s Kitchen, that feeds over 1,000 families each month.

“We drive about a 120 miles a day to pick up food, seven days a week," Stanley said.

The group picks up thousands of pounds of unused food from grocery stores and packs it in their trailers.

Then, they go from shelter to shelter, delivering it to locals battling food insecurity.

Stanley was in the middle of one of her grocery store food rescue stops when her father called to deliver the news.

“I’ve been crying all day. To see my dad -- who has given his life to walk next to me and serve people -- is beyond devastating,” Stanley said.

Not only did they take the faith-branded trailer that delivers to the hungry, the trailer also had $10,000 of tools Stanley’s father has been collecting and volunteering with for 65 years.

The thief took away the means allowing the two servants to save lives, but nothing can pry away their faith and willingness to help the community.

“I really believe, with every single breath, we have a chance to be better people,” Stanley said. “Even the person who did this, we would love them and serve them without hesitation.”

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Lakewood police.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.