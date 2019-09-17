Temperatures stay in the 80s before weekend cool-down arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's a chance for a few isolated showers and storms on Tuesday night in Colorado. Most places will stay dry with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures again will be above average Wednesday, making it to the mid-80s in Denver.

Skies will start sunny in the morning with increasing clouds and a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will be spotty on Wednesday afternoon so only a few areas will see rain.

Drier weather moves in Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A cold front moves through Friday, dropping temperatures into the 70s through the weekend.

The passing front will bring chances for a few storms Friday and Saturday, a welcome sight with high fire danger conditions.

Drier weather and seasonal temperatures stick around to start next week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.