RTD set to vote to hand over land downtown for National Medal of Honor Museum bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver does not currently have a major national museum. However, that could change if the city is selected as the site of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

A decision is expected by mid-October. Denver is battling Arlington, Texas for the museum.

One more big push to get Denver the National Medal of Honor Museum. 2 recipients of Medal of Honor are being honored today. It’s between Denver and Arlington Texas pic.twitter.com/wgUZ6f5uBI — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 17, 2019

For the last several weeks, however, there has been a snag in Denver’s bid: the proposed site is at the corner of Lincoln Street and East Colfax Avenue in a parking lot near the State Capitol. Part of the site is on land currently controlled by RTD.

Last month, RTD rejected a bid to lease the land to the museum for $1/year.

Big vote in an @RideRTD committee meeting today involving the National Medal of Honor Museum and whether it comes to Denver or Arlington TX. The project needs a piece of land controlled by RTD. Previously a $1 a year lease was rejected, new plan is for $123K a year lease. pic.twitter.com/q871tDo84o — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 17, 2019

However, a deal appears to have been struck between RTD, the city and museum officials for the museum to lease the land for $123,000 a year.

Denver City Council would be responsible for final approval of the funds.

The museum's CEO appears confident there is an agreement.

“We’ve got tremendous support from the mayor, specifically, [and] the governor, on helping us figure out RTD. So right now, we are really confident,” Joe Daniels, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum, said.

Gov. Jared Polis will host Daniels and past recipients of the Medal of Honor at a reception at the Governor’s Mansion Tuesday night.

For Medal of Honor recipients, the chance to have a museum -- whether in Denver or Arlington -- is powerful.

"We need to make some sort of impact going forward to [the] succeeding generation, and education is the only way you can reach into the future," said Col. Jack Jacobs. "A museum is one way to do it."