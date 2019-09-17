Presidential candidate Michael Bennet launches million-dollar ad buy in Iowa

DENVER — Colorado Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet has launched a seven-figure ad buy in Iowa.

The move is an effort to generate much-needed traction in the Hawkeye State ahead of the Iowa caucuses in February.

Here’s the truth: There’s a better way to achieve universal health care than Medicare for All. Instead of kicking people off of their coverage, let’s build on the Affordable Care Act with my public option plan that gives families a choice. Watch our second ad here ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ik3Wojohde — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) September 17, 2019

Bennet failed to generate enough support in Iowa — or anywhere else in the U.S. — to qualify for the September presidential debate.

The ads in Iowa that will air on TV and digital give Bennet a chance to qualify for the October debate if they move the needle in the polls.

“Everywhere Michael goes on the campaign trail, people walk away believing he is the leader we need to make change, but not enough people have had the chance to meet him or learn what drives him,” Bennet spokeswoman Shannon Beckham said.

“These ads show who Michael is and how he’s different from other candidates. He’s pounding truth into a campaign full of empty promises and broken politics — calling for a new generation of leadership and a healthcare solution that doesn’t take insurance away from millions of Americans.”

Bennet has made 13 trips to Iowa this year, including six times in September.