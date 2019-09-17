Pirate Fest Makes Shore in Northglenn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Batten down the hatches, ye landlubbers! For the fifth year, Northglenn’s Pirate Festival returns to E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11800 Community Center Drive, for a two-day event sure to bring out the aye-matey in everyone!

Pirate Fest kicks off on Friday, September 20th where all pirates are welcome to an evening of rum, music and jigs and the best dressed pirate wins some loot!

The fun continues on Saturday, where the whole family is welcome to invade E.B. Rains Memorial Park in Northglenn with various pirate games and festivities.