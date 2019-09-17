National Cheeseburger Day at Ted’s Montana Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You need to know this! Tomorrow is National Cheeseburger Day!! A great excuse not to cook, and head out to get a great deal on the best cheeseburger. Or … if you’re up for it, make your own! Kristie Doran, Proprietor of Ted’s Montana Grill in Westminster is here with some great tips for making the best cheeseburger, how to get yours for a great deal tomorrow, and how to help feed hungry kids!

Ted's Montana Grill is committed to fighting childhood hunger and has supported No Kid Hungry from the very beginning. This year, Ted's hopes to raise $150,000 to No Kids Hungry.