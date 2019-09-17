Mental health podcast series

Posted 3:01 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, September 17, 2019

School starting up again can be a stressful time for kids.  With new teachers, new classes and even new friends mental health should be a focus for parents and children. We want to remind our Colorado's Best Viewers about the options available to help kids have a productive and healthy start to the school year. Fox 31 and Channel 2 partnered with Coact Colorado for a revealing conversation with Colorado kids. The podcast offers insights and tips on staying connected with your child and the pressures of school.

Visit KDVR.com/podcasts to listen to the 'Breaking Through' podcast series, a mental health conversation with Colorado kids.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.