Mental health podcast series

School starting up again can be a stressful time for kids. With new teachers, new classes and even new friends mental health should be a focus for parents and children. We want to remind our Colorado's Best Viewers about the options available to help kids have a productive and healthy start to the school year. Fox 31 and Channel 2 partnered with Coact Colorado for a revealing conversation with Colorado kids. The podcast offers insights and tips on staying connected with your child and the pressures of school.

Visit KDVR.com/podcasts to listen to the 'Breaking Through' podcast series, a mental health conversation with Colorado kids.