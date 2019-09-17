× Man killed in Thornton shooting identified

THORNTON, Colo. — The man who was killed in a shooting in Thornton earlier this month has been identified.

On Tuesday, the coroner for Adams and Broomfield counties said 21-year-old Ersain Betancourt, of Commerce City, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center following the shooting.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 8 near East 125th Place and Dexter Way.

A second man was wounded. However, authorities have not provided an update on his condition.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Betancourt’s death are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.