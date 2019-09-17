× Man killed in shooting near City Park identified; police seek information

DENVER — The man who was killed in a shooting near City Park last week has been identified as 36-year-old David Barela.

He was shot while driving his red Chevrolet S-10 pickup near the intersection of East 21st Avenue and York Street on the afternoon of Sept. 13.

In a statement issued by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the Denver Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information about the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.