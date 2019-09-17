Man killed in shooting in Montbello, police investigating his death as a homicide
MONTBELLO, Colo.– Denver police say a man died after a shooting early Tuesday morning near Altura Street and Lackland Place.
It happened around 12:35 a.m., according to a tweet sent out by Denver police. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
In the tweet police stated the shooting happened at 14900 E. Lachland Pl. but later corrected the address to Lackland Place.
Around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday morning, DPD sent out a follow-up tweet saying the man died at the hospital and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
No suspect information has been released at this time.