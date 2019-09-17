× Man killed in shooting in Montbello, police investigating his death as a homicide

MONTBELLO, Colo.– Denver police say a man died after a shooting early Tuesday morning near Altura Street and Lackland Place.

It happened around 12:35 a.m., according to a tweet sent out by Denver police. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the tweet police stated the shooting happened at 14900 E. Lachland Pl. but later corrected the address to Lackland Place.

#DPD Officers on scene at 14900 E. Lachland Pl. an adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Unknown condition. No suspect information at this time . pic.twitter.com/dXUXIQKayd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 17, 2019

Around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday morning, DPD sent out a follow-up tweet saying the man died at the hospital and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim in this case was declared deceased at the hospital and this is now being considered a homicide. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 17, 2019

No suspect information has been released at this time.