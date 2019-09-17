× Loveland police investigating after marching band’s trailers vandalized

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police are investigating after trailers belonging to the Loveland High School marching band were vandalized.

Kyle Freesen the director of bands at LHS, said five of the band’s six trailers were vandalized. Vandals slashed 13 tires and stole two license plates.

“Something like that is so disheartening. The kids are working hard,” Freesen.

Thankfully, band members’ parents stepped up to help.

“We had a dad take work off today so he could come down and make sure everything was taken care of,” Freesen said.

Local businesses also worked with parents to get the tires replaced. New license plates are also on the way.

The band is preparing for a competition this weekend.

“It’s not just Friday night lights for us, it’s Saturday competitions. These kids are athletes in their own right and out here working very hard, so we don’t want to put any obstacles in their way,” Freesen said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Loveland Student Resource Officer Bruce Boroski: 970-962-2234.