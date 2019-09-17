× 2 males found dead near Mount Lindo Cemetery in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two males were found dead near Mount Lindo Cemetery on Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 5900 block of South Turkey Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the investigation, including the circumstances surrounding the deaths if it is searching for any suspects. It said there is no threat to the public.

The names and ages of the males were not released.