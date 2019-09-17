Hillary, Chelsea Clinton book tour stop in Denver sells out

DENVER — Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton will visit Denver on a joint book tour in November.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the “Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — The Book of Gutsy Women” tour and sold out in less than one hour.

The event, being put on by The Tattered Cover bookstore, will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1820 Broadway in Denver at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

The Clintons wrote their first book together, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

They will discuss the women throughout history “who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”

The $37 tickets included a copy of the new book.