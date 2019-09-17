× Hiker reported missing for more than 48 hours on Pyramid Peak found alive

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man who was reported missing while hiking on Pyramid Peak in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness has been found alive, The Aspen Times reported.

Neil James Brosseaum, 66, separated from his hiking party about 2 p.m. Sunday near the summit of Pyramid Peak and had not returned.

Pyramid Peak is about 12 miles southwest of Aspen.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said about 6 p.m. Sunday that it received information that Brosseau, who was described as an experienced outdoor enthusiast, was overdue.

The sheriff’s office and Mountain Rescue Aspen searched for Brosseau on Monday and Tuesday until he was found after being alone on the mountain for more than 48 hours.