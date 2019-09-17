Fashion designer faces backlash after debuting sweatshirts inspired by school shootings, including Columbine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A fashion designer is facing major backlash after debuting sweatshirts inspired by school shootings, including Columbine.

The hoodies were created by New York City-based Bstroy, which was founded by Brick Owens and Dieter Grams.

In addition to Columbine, the sweatshirts display the names of Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

"It was hard to understand why somebody would want to think that was art," said Evan Todd, who survived the Columbine massacre.

Denver-based fashion designed Duane Topping says the designs were made in poor taste.

"If these guys were putting together sweatshirts to raise awareness for the violence happening in our schools, you have to let people know what that message is. And if you don’t, it’s lost,” Topping said.

Topping says he supports free speech and edgy fashion. However, he believes the sweatshirts go too far.

"Art can be anything you want but frivolous is not one of them. If you’re going to call these art, don’t put them on a shelf," he said.

Some of the designer’s sweatshirts sell for $250.

FOX31 and Channel 2 made several attempts to reach the designers. They have not responded.