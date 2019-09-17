Drivers, Beware! It’s mating season for elk and moose in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER--Colorado Parks and Wildlife says peak mating season, known as the rut, is here for moose and elk.

The season lasts through mid-October for elk and early October for Moose. Mule deer mating season peaks from November to December, according to CPW.

The agency says drivers should be alert and can expect those animals to be more active, easily distracted and potentially more aggressive.

Drivers should be especially cautious at dusk and dawn, scan ahead for animal movement on the roads and take it slow.

CPW lists high crash areas as: