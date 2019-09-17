Drivers, Beware! It’s mating season for elk and moose in Colorado

DENVER--Colorado Parks and Wildlife says peak mating season, known as the rut, is here for moose and elk.
The season lasts through mid-October for elk and early October for Moose. Mule deer mating season peaks from November to December, according to CPW.
The agency says drivers should be alert and can expect those animals to be more active, easily distracted and potentially more aggressive.
Drivers should be especially cautious at dusk and dawn, scan ahead for animal movement on the roads and take it slow.
CPW lists high crash areas as:
- Interstate 70 (Floyd Hill, Mt. Vernon Canyon and Eagle)
- US 285 (Morrison)
- Highway 160 (Durango to Pagosa Springs and Durango to Mancos)
- Highway 550 (north of Durango and from Montrose to Ouray)
- Interstate 25 (Castle Rock to Larkspur)
- Highway 82 (Glenwood Springs to Aspen)
- Highway 36 (Boulder to Lyons)
- Highway 93 (Golden to Boulder)