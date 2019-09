DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.– The parents of a 2-year-old boy found alone in Castle Pines were located on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

The child was found near Alex Court and Village Square Drive early Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating his parents.

No other details about why the boy was found alone were released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.