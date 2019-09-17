Denver City Council approves settlement of $500,000 in excessive force case against Denver police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Denver City Council approved a settlement of $500,000 for an excessive force and malicious prosecution case against Denver police on Monday.

The payout was approved for the lawsuit filed by Kristyn Stonskas and Quennel Steele against the Denver Police Department from an incident that happened on January 26, 2017.

Stonskas and Steele say DPD severely beat them outside of their Denver home, in front of their children. The attorney representing them says there was no legal basis for an arrest, based on body camera footage that was captured by the officers involved.

Attorneys say officers involved caused a torn vertebra in Stonskas' neck and a collapsed lung, fractured rib and brain injury in Steele.

Steele was charged with interference with police and resisting arrest. He took his case to trial and was found not guilty. Stonkskas was charged with second degree assault and all her charges were eventually dropped, attorneys say.