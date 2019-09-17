Beto O’Rourke to hold town hall on gun violence in Aurora

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke (Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

AURORA, Colo. — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a campaign stop in Colorado this week.

The former U.S. congressman from Texas will hold a town hall at the Aurora Municipal Center on Thursday afternoon.

His campaign said the town hall will be “to listen to community members impacted by the epidemic of gun violence.”

Aurora was the site of a theater shooting in July 2012 that left 12 people dead and 70 others wounded, 58 by gunfire.

O’Rourke will be introduced by Colorado State Rep. Tom Sullivan.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Cafe at the Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Parkway).

The campaign says the O’Rourke “will continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots about the harm of (President Donald) Trump’s recklessness and racism and refuse to back down on his call for immediate action on gun control, including a mandatory buyback of assault weapons.”

The event is open to the public, but attendees must RSVP to the event online.

