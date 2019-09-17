Defense claims ‘anti-Mexican bias’ in Colorado Springs shooting case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A defense attorney has asked a judge to bar references of a man’s immigration status at trial and any potential sentencing hearing, calling it “anti-Mexican bias.”

The Gazette reports Denver attorney Carrie Thompson says the detail could turn a jury against him, where in Colorado the jury could impose the death penalty.

Authorities say 22-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo was charged with murder in the 2017 shooting of high school students Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

Prosecutors say if Garcia-Bravo is convicted, the defense could open the door to discussing his citizenship if his abusive childhood in Mexico is brought up.

The defense cites worries over how anti-immigrant rhetoric might influence the case.

The trial is scheduled for Jan. 6.

District Judge David Shakes holds the decision on what evidence is admissible.

