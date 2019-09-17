× Cherry Creek High School investigating anti-Semitic caption on Snapchat post

DENVER– Cherry Creek High School officials, along with police, are investigating an alleged anti-Semitic post that was shared on Snapchat over the weekend.

On Monday, the district sent a letter to parents of students at the school saying the photo involved students but was taken outside of school and over the weekend.

“All three students in the photo say they were unaware of the anti-Semitic caption on the post. We are continuing to investigate. A fourth student took the photo, wrote the caption and posted it on Snapchat. Police are aware of the post and are investigating.” shared Principal Ryan Silva.

The principal also said that police are investigating the post but didn’t specify which department.

Principal Silva said the school will work with the Anti-Defamation League about how to best support students in light of the post.