Charges filed against man accused of driving car into pedestrians in LoDo, fleeing scene

DENVER — A man has been arrested and charged with driving a car into pedestrians in Lower Downtown Denver and fleeing the scene.

Manuel Saucedo, 34, is charged with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree assault and driving under restraint, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

DPD says the crash occurred at 20th and Market streets about 2 a.m. on Aug. 25 when its officers were responding to a fight. A crowd of between 80 and 100 people had gathered in the street to watch a fight involving between 10 to 12 people, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that two officers were instructed to retrieve their pepper ball launchers in order to disperse the crowd, which was reportedly not obeying officers’ commands to leave the area and was becoming increasingly hostile.

Officers saw the occupants of a sedan had exited and were engaged in the fight. Officers then deployed the pepper balls, which caused the crowd to disperse.

According to the affidavit, the sedan’s occupants then got back in the car and its driver quickly sped away.

Video shows the sedan slamming into two people. The driver does not stop.

Police say the two pedestrians who were struck were evaluated at a hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

In the affidavit, police said they were able to track down the suspect following the submission of numerous tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People provided video of the incident as well as information like the car’s license plate number.

Saucedo is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9.