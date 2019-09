AURORA, Colo. — A bear was on the loose in a neighborhood near Southlands shopping center on Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers have been working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife in tracking down the bear in the 23500 block of East Briarwood Drive, south of the shopping center.

Police said despite social media posts saying the bear has been captured it has not. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call 911 and not to approach the animal.

